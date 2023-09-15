When did Elias last compete in WWE? Reflecting on the 35-year old's tenure with the promotion

Elias may not be competing actively, but he's been on the news lately. The 35-year-old WWE star is reportedly without a "professional contract." The reports came just a day after the sports entertainment juggernaut's merger with UFC came into effect.

Elias last competed in WWE on Monday Night RAW's May 15, 2023 episode. He was part of the Battle Royal to determine the number one contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The match was won by Mustafa Ali.

Ali would unsuccessfully challenge Gunther for the title at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The Drifter, on the other hand, disappeared from the promotion's programming. He hasn't even made any house show appearances.

The former four-time WWE 24/7 Champion had been used as an enhancement talent for months. His last full-fledged program was with Kevin Owens in 2022. The pair were put together in a storyline that saw Owens try to convince the world that Elias and Ezekiel were the same person.

The storyline reached its conclusion in the wake of Triple H's takeover of WWE as creative head in July 2022. The Game had Owens injure Ezekiel with a pop-up powerbomb on the apron during an angle on RAW.

Elias started his WWE career in Triple H's version of NXT

The real-life Jeffrey Daniel Sciullo signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2014. He joined one of the earlier versions of NXT under the ring name Elias Samson.

He made his main roster debut on the April 10, 2017, episode of RAW. He crossed paths with stars such as Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, and former American Alpha member Jason Jordan.

The Drifter wrestled on several episodes of RAW in 2023. He lost to Montez Ford in an Elimination Chamber qualifier on the February 6, 2023, episode of the red brand. He then suffered a defeat at the hands of Bobby Lashley on February 27.

It remains to be seen if the Drifter will return to WWE television in the near future.

