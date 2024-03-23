When female ex-WWE star was reduced to tears by Bruce Prichard backstage at a show; Ronda Rousey details the incident

Ronda Rousey has made waves recently with her new book "Our Fight: A Memoir". In the book, she dives into her life story and her career in the world of sports thus far. As such, several sections of the book cover her time in WWE. A time, that she has mixed feelings about, and she hasn't hesitated to let that be known.

One of the more intriguing accounts in her book is the problems she had with WWE management, most notably Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and Bruce Pritchard. Ronda Rousey has not held back and has ripped into all three men for their behavior and conduct. She even detailed one instance where Pritchard reduced a female ex-WWE star to tears backstage.

The female ex-WWE star in question, is former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Aliyah. Ronda Rousey recalled how she was rehearsing in the ring with the other women when RAW superstar Liv Morgan approached them and revealed that she had bumped into Aliyah crying hysterically backstage.

“I just ran into her [Aliyah], almost hysterically crying,” she [Morgan] explained. “[Aliyah] was asking if it’s true that none of the talent wants to work with her.” We exchanged confused looks. I didn’t know Aliyah well, but I’d had nothing but great interactions with her. She was one of the sweetest girls in the locker room," wrote Rousey.

According to Morgan, Aliyah was upset because Pritchard had told her that the producers wanted to bury her and that no one wanted to work with her.

“Why would she think that?” I asked. [Morgan responded] “They wanted her to come back from her shoulder injury right away, but she said she needed more time. That’s when Bruce Prichard told her that all the producers were trying to bury her and no one wanted to work with her. She was really upset.” wrote Rousey [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Rousey then ripped into Pritchard before recounting how she, along with Bayley and Morgan confronted him. She then suggested that Pritchard looked annoyed by their presence, but after seeing her own annoyed expression he offered up a feeble excuse.

Aliyah recently thanked Ronda Rousey on social media

Ronda Rousey's detailed account of what happened backstage seems to have caught Aliyah's attention. The 29-year-old was released by WWE last year, after failing to break out on the main roster. Nevertheless, her talent was appreciated by the locker room, and she acknowledged their support recently.

Taking to X, Aliyah thanked Ronda Rousey and the rest of the women in the locker room. She also gave Rousey's book some free publicity, hyping it up and stating how she cannot wait to read it.

Aliyah's tweet showcases just how strong the commraderie is between the women in WWE's locker room. This is especially true when it comes to Rousey, who has undeniably been a trail blazer for women not just in pro-wrestling but in sports as a whole.

