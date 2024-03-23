Released WWE Superstar sends message of thanks to Ronda Rousey

A released WWE Superstar has sent a message of thanks to Ronda Rousey ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet wrapped up her tenure with the company at SummerSlam 2023.

Ronda Rousey had a very interesting stint as a WWE Superstar. She had a ton of momentum following her debut match at WrestleMania 35. She and Kurt Angle picked up a victory over Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and the former UFC star shined during the match. Rousey has a memoir coming out on April 2 titled Our Fight.

Aliyah was released by the company last year after not competing in a match since September 2022. The 29-year-old took to social media today to send a message of thanks to Rousey and added that she cannot wait to read her new book.

"Thank you @RondaRousey and all the amazing talented women in the locker room. I can’t wait to read #OurFight 🫶," she wrote.

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey takes major shots at Vince McMahon in her upcoming book

Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings after a disturbing lawsuit was brought against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

In her upcoming memoir, Rousey blasted several key figures in WWE, including Vince McMahon. She noted that Vince McMahon played an evil character on television, and it was more of a reflection of his true personality than anyone thought.

Ronda Rousey noted that the promotion holds shows in Saudi Arabia now and said that the nation restricts the rights of women in a way that Mr. McMahon probably wishes he could.

“Pay-per-views are held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could.” [H/T - ITR]

Ronda Rousey lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match in her final bout with the promotion last Summer. Baszler will be competing outside of WWE at GCW Bloodsport on the Thursday before WrestleMania weekend. Only time will tell what the future holds for Rousey in the world of professional wrestling.

