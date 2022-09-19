When was the first WarGames Match in WWE history?

Triple H recently announced that WarGames is coming to WWE's main roster after its introduction in 2017 on NXT.

Fans are familiar with the developmental brand's Takeover events. However, in 2017, The Game announced that their event in Houston, Texas, would be called NXT Takeover: WarGames. The name was inspired by a match created by Dusty Rhodes where two rings are inside a steel cage match.

The inaugural match occurred on November 18, 2017, at the Houston Toyota Center. The main event of the aforementioned show saw The Undisputed Era defeat The Authors of Pain and SaNiTY. In 2019, the first women's match witnessed the team of Rhea Ripley successfully challenge the team of Shayna Baszler.

What does Triple H have in mind for the upcoming WWE WarGames main roster event?

Ever since The King of Kings took over the creative, different changes have happened across three brands. Besides superstars returning and NXT's possible rebranding, it looks like the changes won't stop there.

In an interview with The Ringer, the WWE Chief Content Officer announced that there will be a men's and women's match and will be more story-line driven.

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” Triple H said. “This will not be RAW versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

With a major change now announced for the upcoming November event, it will be interesting to see which groups and superstars will take part in the match.

