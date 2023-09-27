When former female star was smitten by The Shield

The Shield were one of the most dominant stables in WWE. The faction also kickstarted the careers of three men who would somewhat transform the next era in wrestling. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) debuted on the main roster in 2012, clad in black from head to toe.

The Hounds of Justice made their presence felt by attacking CM Punk during his title match at Surivor Series more than a decade ago. They claimed their quest was to make sure fairness was always at play for whoever stepped foot in the ring. Each member of the stable progressed during their tenure on OVW (WWE's then developmental territory) and etched their names as future stars of the company.

Their prominence and huge fan following amped The Shield, and the trio took over WWE. They would make their entrance through the crowds and jump over the barricade, hyping up the fans in whichever stadium they were in. One edition of RAW, in 2013, saw them make their entrance in a helicopter, just before their match against The Undertaker, Kane and Bryan Danielson.

This garnered plenty of positive reactions from the wrestling world, including many of the stars. One star who was taken up by the iconic entrance was AJ Lee (aka April Mendez). After watching the clip, she commented, saying she thought it made her forget math! Lee was associated with WWE from 2009 to 2015 where she soon became one of the top names in the women's division.

The Shield briefly separated in 2014 when Rollins betrayed Reigns and Ambrose, but they reunited a couple of years later. Ambrose eventually departed in 2019, and that would be the last time the WWE Universe got to witness the trio together in the ring.

WWE almost considered another star to replace Roman Reigns in The Shield

The Shield is almost synonymous with WWE's era during that period. There were many notable names from NXT who would be moved up to the main roster and soon become the face of the company.

A month after the stable's debut, Big E made his main roster debut, attacking John Cena. He went his own path and created a legacy of his own. Later, the former WWE Champion revealed how he was almost a part of The Hounds of Justice instead of Roman Reigns:

"I think it worked out the best for all of us. I couldn't fathom now being a part of The Shield," Big E said. "I'm sure it would've been fun. I'm sure it would've been enjoyable. I think it was really best for Roman to be in that role as the big dude, the enforcer of that group. That dynamic wouldn't have felt the same with me being there. It's hard to fathom that almost a decade ago that for one brief moment I was considered as a possibility to be in that group." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

All members of The Shield went on to become iconic names – Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion, while Jon Moxley is a three-time AEW World Champion.

