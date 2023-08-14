When former Universal Champion attacked Alexa Bliss after she slapped him

In 2020, Alexa Bliss made a move that many superstars in the WWE men's division wouldn't actually dare to. She confronted former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and slapped him multiple times as part of a storyline. Little did she know that her antics would bring dire consequences.

During the August 14, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown, Little Miss Bliss came face-to-face with The Monster Among Men after the latter claimed he did not care about her. Strowman, who was feuding with Bray Wyatt then, reacted with a maniacal smirk before lifting Alexa Bliss over his shoulders.

He carried her from corner to corner, demanding The Fiend to show up. As soon as he dropped Bliss, the lights went out. The segment ended with The Fiend sharing a glance with Bliss while Braun Strowman laughed maniacally on the Titantron.

The storyline between The Fiend and Braun Strowman continued at SummerSlam 2020, where the Universal Championship was on the line. During the show, Roman Reigns made his shocking return to WWE, attacking the former Wyatt Family members.

The three superstars were booked for a triple threat match at Payback 2020, where The Tribal Chief kickstarted his iconic Universal Championship reign.

Bray Wyatt explained his dynamic with Alexa Bliss in WWE

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are currently absent from WWE TV. While The Eater of Worlds is sidelined due to an illness, Little Miss Bliss is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera.

A section of the WWE Universe strongly believes that Wyatt and Bliss make a formidable on-screen pair, grabbing the fans' attention. During a press conference, The Eater of Worlds shared his thoughts about working with the former women's champion.

"Well, I think that me and Alexa [Bliss] are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It's just kind of the way it's gone. And where it leads, I don't know. No one knows. But I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable, I'm sure of that.”

Wyatt is expected to return to WWE soon. It will be interesting to see if he reunites with Bliss in the future.

