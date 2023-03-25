When former WWE star revealed the truth about rumors of dating Sheridan Smith

After playing for a few English soccer clubs, Stuart Tomlinson (fka Hugo Knox) signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2013. The former goalkeeper spent nearly three years in Vince McMahon's promotion, during which he shared the ring with some of the current main roster stars, including Angelo Dawkins, Baron Corbin, and Finn Balor.

Tomlinson was released from his contract in November 2016. About a year later, rumors suggested he was dating British actress Sheridan Smith. The Sun reported a source saying in December 2017 that the alleged couple started seeing each other in October of that same year. The source also claimed that the former WWE NXT star usually went to Smith's flat in North London.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail a few hours later, Tomlinson refuted these claims, stating that he had never met Smith.

"I'm not sure where that story has come from, but I don't know nor have I met Miss Smith," he said.

The former wrestler disclosed in the interview that he was happily dating then-22-year-old model Romanie Smith.

