When did Goldberg debut in WWE?

Goldberg has been working as a part-time wrestler since his WWE return in 2016. He is a two-time Universal Champion, a WCW Champion, a former World Heavyweight Champion and a WCW World Tag Team Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Bill Goldberg made his debut in WWE on the March 31st, 2003 episode of Raw. He made his presence felt when he speared The Rock at the RAW after WrestleMania XIX.

Where was Goldberg before he debuted in WWE?

Before Goldberg made his way into the squared circle, he used to be a football player. He played for the Los Angeles Rams during the 1990 NFL season. He later joined the Carolina Panthers in 1995 but never played a game for the team. His football career ended when he injured his lower abdomen.

After his NFL career, Goldberg went on to become a well-known wrestler in WCW. He had a successful WCW career where he had a 173-0 winning streak. He also defeated legends like Diamond Dallas Page and Scott Hall in dominating fashion.

Goldberg has always been booked as a beast

After WWE purchased WCW in 2001, fans expected Goldberg to debut in WWE very soon. However, he headed to All Japan Pro Wrestling after leaving WCW. After a successful run in All Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE signed a one-year contract with him.

Goldberg left WWE in 2004 and didn't return until 2016. He appeared on RAW after 12 years to accept Brock Lesnar's challenge to a match at Survivor Series 2016. The match was an unforgettable classic as he defeated Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes.

The Hall of Famer will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2021, where he might add another world title to his magnificent career.

Will Goldberg defeat Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam to become the new WWE Champion? Let us know your opinion in the comments section!

