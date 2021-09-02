When is WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view is set for October 21st, 2021. The event will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time WWE has returned to Saudi Arabia since February 2020.

An ad ran during the SummerSlam pay-per-view event in August to announce the show. The advert confirmed Crown Jewel was set for October. The pay-per-view will follow the Extreme Rules event set for September 26th, 2021.

Events in Saudi Arabia have been huge for WWE. The company currently has a strategic relationship with The Kingdom for their 2030 vision for live events. They extended the deal in November 2019 to visit the Middle Eastern country to produce shows until 2027. The new deal also includes a second large-scale WWE event to be produced annually.

Former WWE personality Renee Pacquette spoke with Wrestling Inc. about whether she feels the events are a good thing:

I mean, to a degree. For what we were able to do there, I think for us to be able to go over there and show them something different that they never get to see. I mean, when do they get shows in Saudi Arabia? They’re not used to seeing WWE there. That’s the kind of thing that can plant the seed in another little girl’s head as things are progressing in Saudi Arabia. To even a little boy’s mind to see these larger than life superstars in these gigantic shows. To be a part of something like that and be a glimmer in someone’s eye, I think is hard to look at as a negative thing, in that standpoint at least.” Renee Pacquette said. (h/t WWF Old School)

How many Crown Jewel events has WWE produced?

WWE has produced two Crown Jewel pay-per-views as of this writing. Both events aired in Riyahd, Saudi Arabia. The first event aired November 2nd, 2018 and featured the WWE World Cup won by Shane McMahon. It was main evented by D-Generation-X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels against The Undertaker and Kane.

The second Crown Jewel event aired October 31st, 2019 and featured boxing champion Tyson Fury and MMA star Cain Velasquez. It also featured a match between Team Hogan and Team Flair. The main event saw 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

It has been speculated that the third installment of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view will feature a SummerSlam rematch. Bobby Lashley and Goldberg are expected to collide once again for the WWE Championship.

