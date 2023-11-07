When could Jade Cargill make her WWE debut? Potential date explored ahead of Survivor Series

A star of Jade Cargill’s stature needs to make her in-ring debut at a stage like Survivor Series 2023. The former AEW TBS Champion has already appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. It is possible that she could show up on the red or blue brand in the lead-up to the premium live event.

Jade Cargill can potentially show up on SmackDown this Friday to set up the Women’s WarGames Match. WWE has already confirmed the Men’s WarGames Match with eight men as the participants.

Hypothetically speaking, Jade would pick Damage CTRL and Kairi Sane’s side against the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Asuka in the Women’s WarGames Match. Cargill had teased a feud with Flair during their previous meeting on SmackDown.

Another potential scenario can see her switch sides with Asuka because of The Empress of Tomorrow’s past history with Kairi Sane. For those unaware, Asuka and Sane had a brief run with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship as The Kabuki Warriors.

WWE has not confirmed if Cargill will be a heel or babyface on the main roster, but her past confrontations with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (both of whom are babyfaces) imply that the company will give her a heel run.

When was the last time Jade Cargill appeared on WWE TV?

Jade Cargill made her WWE TV debut at the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event. She pulled up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the opening moments of the show and was welcomed by the Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Her last WWE television appearance came on the October 24, 2023, episode of NXT. WWE cameras showed the superstar getting an exclusive view of the NXT Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria.

She also had a staredown with Lynch after The Man dropped the title to her fellow Irish superstar.

Do you think Jade Cargill will make her in-ring debut at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here