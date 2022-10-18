When was JBL last seen in WWE?

WWE Hall of Famer JBL returned to the company tonight on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The legend surprised fans in attendance as no one saw his return coming. While fans may feel the former WWE Champion hasn't been around for a long time, it may come as a surprise to many that he was on WWE TV recently.

Baron Corbin has not had a great year in WWE so far. The Lone Wolf suffered several defeats and has mostly been performing in the mid-card. On the September 2 edition of SmackDown, Corbin was seen walking in the parking lot dejected after suffering a loss to Shinsuke Nakamura.

A white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front stopped near the former Money in the Bank winner. While we didn't see him, fans heard his voice saying, "What happened to you? Get in."

The latter got into the car and wasn't seen until his return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Prior to his return to SmackDown, the former WWE Champion was last seen at the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 ceremony during WrestleMania 37. During the show, he provided commentary on the singles match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

JBL proclaims Baron Corbin as The Modern Day Wrestling God

The Hall of Famer returned to Monday Night RAW tonight after years. With Rey Mysterio making his way to Friday Night SmackDown, JBL announced the return of Baron Corbin as the greatest addition to Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Champion stated that Baron Corbin can be a champion in WWE irrespective of the era. He then claimed that The Mayor of Jackpot City is a "Modern Day Wrestling God."

After the promo, Baron Corbin faced Dolph Zigger in a singles match. During the match, the Hall of Famer took to commentary and hyped up his new acquisition. The former world champion seemed confident in Corbin.

The confidence of the former United States Champion paid off as Corbin successfully defeated Dolph Ziggler. It has been a great start to the resurgence of Baron Corbin's career.

In the early 2000s, the Hall of Famer turned his career around with a new gimmick and had one of the greatest WWE Championship reigns. It will be interesting to see if he can do something similar with Baron Corbin.

