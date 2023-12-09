When was JBL's last WWE appearance? Reflecting on all changes since then

On the latest edition of SmackDown, fans witnessed JBL, aka John Bradshaw Layfield, return to WWE. The 57-year-old was part of the commentary team, and watching him do the same brought back nostalgia for many in the WWE Universe. However, it also led to plenty of questions.

Many fans wondered when the last time JBL appeared for the Stamford-based promotion was. While the former WWE Champion appeared on NXT in November, it was a one-time arrangement to announce two qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline.

However, JBL's last full-time run with the Stamford-based promotion started in October 2022 and ended in February 2023. During this period, the 57-year-old served as the manager of Baron Corbin.

While Corbin enjoyed quite a winning streak under Layfield, he ended his association with him after losing to Dexter Lumis.

Expand Tweet

Regardless, fans will be happy to see JBL return to commentary. The Texas-born superstar accomplished many accolades as a wrestler and was one of the most popular heels in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Legend regrets brutal encounter with JBL

While wrestling is entertaining, every time a wrestler steps into the ring, they risk plenty. Despite trying to perform to the best of their abilities, there are times when things don't go according to plan. One such instance was when WWE Legend Stevie Richards hit JBL with a nasty chair shot.

During his appearance on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Richards explained how the incident transpired some time ago. He mentioned that while people laugh about it now, when the incident took place, it made him feel terrible. Stevie Richards said:

"You guys with this chair shot. I still feel really bad about that. I mean, we're laughing about it. But you know, I really do. I mean, John laughs about it now to thank God, but, you know, that's not what we’re in the business for and you know, people can think the way they want to think."

The WWE Legend continued:

"I asked him is there any way you can be on one knee or something where I can get you? And he was like, no, no, just lay it in. No big deal. He was totally cool about it. So even in my mind, I knew he's way up there. I'm not going to be able to hit him fully with the seat. I never knew it was going to be what it was. But I knew it was going to be a live round to some extent that he was going to get."

While the incident took place in 2005, it still lives fresh in the memory of many wrestling fans. However, it's good that Richards and JBL have made peace with it.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here