When did Jerry Jones host Vince McMahon and WWE?

WWE is not new to mingling with personalities from different sports, with one of them being Jerry Jones, who is seemingly friends with Vince McMahon. The former is widely known for his role as the general manager of the Dallas Cowboys football team, but he is no stranger to pro wrestling.

In January 2016, the former WWE Chairman and football manager were seen hanging out in a suite during a game between the Cowboys and Washington Redskins. The two were seemingly discussing a business venture.

That same year, Jones' very own AT&T Stadium hosted WrestleMania 32. The 2016 event became the most attended one in the company's history at the time, garnering over 100,000 fans. The record before that belonged to WrestleMania III, which hosted 93,000 fans.

Due to the success of the aforementioned event, it's no surprise that Jerry Jones and WWE collaborated once again for this year's WrestleMania 38. The two-night event saw the Stamford-based promotion gain a record-breaking 156,000 attendance over two days.

Jerry Jones has high praise for Vince McMahon and his work in WWE

Vince McMahon retired earlier this year at the age of 77. Although some of the former chairman's decisions for the company were not favored by all, it's hard to deny his contributions to professional wrestling. One of the people who appreciated Mr. McMahon was Jones.

In a past interview, Jerry Jones had nothing but great things to say about Vince McMahon. He expressed how big of a fan he was of WrestleMania events. Jones also recalled some wrestling memories he shared with his father.

“I’m a fabulous fan of WrestleMania. It is really one of the real accomplishments, for me, to have that event at our stadium. I am so impressed by McMahon’s ability and skills of making wrestling what it is today. I grew up when wrestling was the first time on television, and it was so much fun. I used to go to wrestling matches when I was a kid. My father used to get involved and be a sponsor, and use wrestling to call attention to his stores.”

Due to the success of different WrestleMania events in the Texas stadium, it would be no surprise if the company decides to return for more shows in the future.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes