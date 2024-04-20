When was Jinder Mahal's last singles match in WWE? 

Jinder Mahal's unexpected release from WWE has taken the internet by storm. For the past few months, The Modern Day Maharaja had been absent from television. Despite this, the release of Mahal from the Stamford-based promotion is something nobody expected.

Meanwhile, talking about his last singles match in the main roster, Jinder wrestled his final televised singles match against Seth Rollins during the January 15, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. The World Heavyweight Championship was on the line in this hard-fought bout between the two stars. Despite making an impressive effort, The Modern Day Maharaja failed to emerge victorious as The Visionary retained his World Title.

Besides the main roster, Jinder wrestled his last singles match against Akira Tozawa on the April 1, 2024, episode of the WWE Main Event. Here, Jinder scored a victory against the Alpha Academy member. The last sighting of Jinder was during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which took place on April 5, 2024, episode of the blue brand where he again suffered a loss.

Overall, the release of Jinder Mahal from WWE indeed came as a major shock for the fans of The Modern Day Maharaja. This was especially surprising after Jinder shared a major segment with The Rock early this year and his popularity rose after a verbal fracas regarding his stature caught fire online, where even the President of All Elite Wrestling got involved.

When did Jinder Mahal win the WWE Championship?

This might be a surprise for a few but yes Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The 37-year-old star defeated Randy Orton to begin his first WWE Championship reign in the company. The match between these two took place at Backlash 2017, where after executing his finishing maneuver, the Khallas, Jinder shocked the WWE Universe by capturing the title.

However, his first WWE Championship reign didn't last long as he lost the title to AJ Styles after holding it for 170 days. The Modern Day Maharaja becoming the WWE Champion received a mixed response from the fans as many even labeled it as a test title reign by the company. On the other hand, many believed that the title reign of Mahal had exceeded their expectations as he worked great as a heel star.

Now, only time can tell what's next for Jinder Mahal and if fans will ever see him return to WWE or if he will go to AEW.

