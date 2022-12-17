When John Cena broke his silence on Vince McMahon releasing 80+ WWE Superstars in a year

Earlier this year, John Cena opened up about WWE's mass releases while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show.

2021 was quite an interesting year in the pro wrestling world, and fans were treated to a long string of memorable moments and matches. What caught massive attention, though, was WWE releasing wrestlers throughout the year. Vince McMahon let go of over 80 talents in a single year, and the WWE Universe wasn't happy.

WWE legend John Cena was asked about the same when he made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. The former world Champion believed that the "real frustrating thing" was loads of talented individuals not getting a chance to perform.

"They're also really bullish on continuing to hire new talent, so the NXT Performance Center is… I don't want to say overwhelmed, but they're at max capacity. So, you have all of these performers and a lot of them aren't getting a chance to perform and I think that's the real frustrating thing, both to the WWE and from a stance of a performer," Cena said. [3:22-3:46]

Cena then sent a heartfelt message to the talents who WWE released:

"I just think WWE went through such a long period of not releasing anybody and now they're kind of getting back into that rhythm again, that it is a very abrupt shift to somebody who's not familiar with that and my heart goes out to everybody who has to get that sad news because that's a tough conversation to have," he added. [6:24-6:49]

John Cena is set to make a rare WWE appearance very soon

The 16-time world champion appeared via satellite on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

He revealed that he would be teaming up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30 episode of SmackDown.

With this match, John Cena will have wrestled at least one match every year for 20 straight years in WWE. Understandably, fans are quite excited to see him back in the ring after more than a year.

What was your initial reaction to WWE's mass releases last year? Sound off in the comments below.

