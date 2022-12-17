When John Cena faced Sami Zayn in WWE: What happened next?

John Cena revealed he will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on the final SmackDown of the year. While the future WWE Hall of Famer doesn't have that great a record against Roman Reigns, we cannot say that about Sami Zayn.

In May 2015, Cena was the United States Champion, and every week he would issue a United States Championship Open challenge to the locker room. One fine day on Monday Night in Montreal, Canada, Bret Hart walked out into the ring to confront Cena. While everyone thought Hart was challenging the Champ, The Hitman announced that the open challenge would be accepted by a young Sami Zayn.

For an inexperienced young man, Zayn was back in the day, he put up one hell of a fight. Unfortunately, John Cena won the match and retained his United States Championship. This is the only time Cena has fought Zayn in the WWE.

John Cena's chances of appearing at WrestleMania look very slim

For months, it was rumored that John Cena will return for a match at this year's WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Every year, WWE tries to bring in as many legends and celebrities from outside to make WrestleMania as grand as possible. Cena being from Hollywood can now add glamor for sure.

However, according to Dave Meltzer, Cena won't be available for most of February and March due to his busy film schedule.

“Cena will be on the 12/30 SmackDown show in Tampa. If he’s going to do Mania or Rumble, that would in theory be the start of the angle. He won’t be available most of February and March due to movie work.”

#TheProjectTV Zac Efron & John Cena will be ditching Hollywood and heading to Melbourne early next year for a comedy movie, Ricky Stanicky.READ MORE: fal.cn/3uhYd Zac Efron & John Cena will be ditching Hollywood and heading to Melbourne early next year for a comedy movie, Ricky Stanicky.READ MORE: fal.cn/3uhYd#TheProjectTV https://t.co/k7PVhrAXr0

John Cena is rumored to face United States Champion Austin Theory. Even The Maverick, Logan Paul challenged Cena in one of his podcast episodes.

All these matches look unlikely as Cena will soon start shooting with Zac Efron in Australia for their upcoming comedy film. This won't give him enough time to build up a storyline going into WrestleMania.

