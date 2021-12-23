When John Cena got an unexpected present: WWE legend's return after two years in retirement

On the December 22, 2008, episode of RAW, John Cena joined forces with a certain female legend to take on Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix.

13 years ago, WWE RAW emanated from the Air Canada Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Leader of the Cenation was involved in an in-ring segment with Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix, collectively dubbed 'Glamarella.' The fans in attendance had no idea that they were about to be treated with a big surprise.

Trish Stratus comes out of retirement to team up with John Cena

John Cena cut a promo in the ring, stating that Sana Claus got him a tag team partner as a Christmas present to take on Marella and Phoenix. The crowd let out a loud pop as Trish Stratus came out from behind the curtain. Stratus and Cena then engaged in a hard-hitting battle with Glamarella.

In the end, John Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment on Marella, thus securing a victory for his team. The winners embraced in the ring, with the Toronto crowd cheering for the duo.

Fans of Trish Stratus are aware that this was her first match in more than two years. She retired from pro-wrestling in 2006, following a women's title victory over her arch-rival Lita.

The two women faced off at the Unforgiven pay-per-view on September 17, 2006, with Lita's title on the line. Trish Stratus defeated her arch-rival to win the prestigious belt and bid farewell to the fans in one of the greatest endings to a WWE career.

After teaming up with John Cena in 2008, Trish Stratus made several appearances for WWE. She participated in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, which was won by Asuka.

Stratus also competed at the first-ever Women's pay-per-view under the WWE umbrella, Evolution 2018. She teamed up with fellow Hall of Famer Lita to defeat Alicia Fox and Mickie James that night.

