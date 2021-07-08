Many fans might recall that WWE legend John Cena was involved in a car accident back in early 2012.

According to a report by TMZ, John Cena's car was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. Thankfully, Cena was okay following the accident and didn't suffer any injuries that would have prevented him from competing in his "Once In A Lifetime" battle with The Rock at WrestleMania 28 mere days later.

When did John Cena's car crash happen?

John Cena's car crash happened on Monday, March 19, 2012, as per his official blog. The incident was quickly picked up by TMZ. The wrestling world was taken by storm when the news broke but fans breathed a huge sigh of relief when it was reported that John Cena came out unscathed. WWE posted photos of the car crash on its official website.

John Cena spoke with WWE and shared details about the incident shortly after.

“We were doing some early morning media for the event tonight in Philadelphia and we got in a car accident. The [Acura] was totaled, but no one was hurt, believe it or not. I’ve been in plenty of car wrecks before. I’m in one piece and I can still do battle with The World’s Strongest Man tonight,” said John Cena.

John Cena was set to take on The Rock in a huge match that closed out WrestleMania 28 that year. Cena and WWE had been preparing for the bout and promoting it for the past year. Fortunately for both parties, the accident didn't end up causing any major injuries, or else John Cena's highly-anticipated WrestleMania encounter would probably have been canceled.

John Cena vs The Rock helped WWE set a new pay-per-view buyout record with WrestleMania 28 garnering 1.3 million buys. The record was previously held by WrestleMania 23. Fans might remember that this was the event where Stone Cold Steve Austin, Donald Trump, and Bobby Lashley shaved Vince McMahon's head bald.

John Cena went on to win many more title belts and is currently a 16-time World Champion. He hasn't competed in a WWE match in more than a year but has made it clear that he isn't done with pro-wrestling.

