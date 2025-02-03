When is John Cena's next WWE match?

John Cena continued his farewell tour and the second stop was the 2025 Royal Rumble Match. It was the last time he competed at the Rumble and was a step away from winning it for the third and final time in his career.

The Cenation Leader and Jey Uso were the last two men at the Rumble, with The Yeet Master being the one to survive the match and get a guaranteed title match at WrestleMania 41.

The 16-time world champion has made it clear, though, that he was aiming for a title shot at WrestleMania 41, as he seeks to become a world champion for a record-breaking 17th time.

The only way he can do so is by competing at the Elimination Chamber and winning the match to get a shot either against the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther or the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Speaking with media after the Royal Rumble, John Cena confirmed that he will be at the Elimination Chamber, his final appearance in the premium live event, which will take place in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, March 1.

This is expected to be his next match on his farewell tour, although it is unclear yet whether he will make any appearances on RAW on Netflix or SmackDown in between.

Cody Rhodes is not thrilled about facing John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The Cenation Leader could be the one who might challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

This will be the final time John Cena will compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All as he aims to become a record-breaking 17-time world champion.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare spoke with Theonemona and opened up about Cena's farewell tour and explained why he didn't want to be part of it.

"One thing that’s been on my mind, I think, when he announced he was retiring, is a lot of guys jumped to the line of, ‘I want to wrestle John.’ A lot of guys jumped to the ‘I want to do something with John.’ Of course, I’m probably the one who didn’t hold his hand up, and that’s simply because John is everything to me," Cody Rhodes said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

As The Road to WrestleMania continues, the Elimination Chamber will shed more light on what the plans are for John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

