Jon Moxley and Renee Pacquette are one of professional wrestling fans' most adored couples. The pair first met while working for WWE; Jon as a wrestler and Renee as a host, interviewer and commentator.

The couple eventually got married on April 9, 2017, during a private ceremony at their own home. It was described as being an impromptu wedding. A few years later, Renee would give birth to the couple's first child.

So when did Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette have a baby?

Renee Pacquette gave birth on June 15, 2021, to a daughter who the couple named Nora.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Renee discussed the time the couple first really interacted in WWE:

"So he [Jon Moxley] always says that the first time we really met and talked to each other, he was like running down the hallway getting ready to go up to do their Shield entrance. And he is like putting all the oil in his hair and wetting his hair, or whatever. And this was me figuring out what wrestling Twitter was like. I was like, 'Hey, people on the internet for some reason think we are dating?'. And he was like, 'Looks good on you babe'. And I was like, 'How dare you?'" Renee Pacquette said

Today, Jon Moxley is performing for All Elite Wrestling and on the independent scene for promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling. Renee currently hosts her own podcast entitled "The Oral Sessions" as well hosting a show on Sirius XM with UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate.

When was Jon Moxley's last appearance for WWE?

Performing as Dean Ambrose in WWE, Moxley's last contractual match with Vince McMahon's company came at the The Shield's Final Chapter event. He teamed up with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to face Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Moxley cited that he left WWE due to a lot of frustrations about WWE creative, specifically about the direction of his character in the company. He confirmed that both WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and longtime television producer Kevin Dunn caused him a lot of unhappiness during his time there.

Moxley just confirmed many of the details about this in his recently released book, entitled, 'Mox'. He went in to graphic detail about his relationship with McMahon and Dunn saying, ''I Was in a Living Hell''.

