When Kayla Braxton addressed rumors that she was married to WWE co-worker

The WWE locker room currently has several real-life couples, including Bianca Belair & Montez Ford, Ricochet & Samantha Irvin, and The Miz & Maryse. In 2020, rumors suggested that backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton was also in a romantic relationship with co-worker Byron Saxton.

In February of that same year, Braxton took to social media to address these rumors, disclosing that she and Saxton were not a couple.

"Many of the gossip blogs have reported that myself and this guy are either married or brother and sister. I'm happy to report – we are just friends. Or were friends. Not so sure after this. 😝 love you @ByronSaxton," she wrote.

The 41-year-old backstage interviewer and color commentator responded to Braxton's tweet.

"Thanks Braxton.....I think." Saxton replied.

Byron Saxton is a former WWE 24/7 Champion

Nearly 20 years ago, Byron Saxton made his wrestling debut. About a year later, he auditioned for Tough Enough but failed to reserve a place on the show. The 41-year-old, however, signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company in 2007.

Saxton spent a few years as an active competitor in FCW and NXT. He shared the ring with some currently well-known WWE Superstars, including Bray Wyatt, Xavier Woods, and Big E. However, Saxton transitioned into a backstage interviewer and color commentator when he retired from in-ring competition in 2012.

In November 2021, Saxton won his first title in Vince McMahon's promotion when he pinned Corey Graves to capture the 24/7 Championship on RAW. Nevertheless, he lost the title a few seconds later to Drake Maverick.

