When Kendall Jenner was spotted kissing former WWE titleholder

Over the past few years, Puerto Rican rapper & singer Bad Bunny has made several appearances in WWE.

In February 2021, the 29-year-old captured the 24/7 Championship after pinning Akira Tozawa backstage. He held the title for about a month before relinquishing it to R-Truth in exchange for Stone Cold Steve Austin memorabilia. While a few former wrestling champions have previously dated celebrities, Bad Bunny could be the latest to join that list.

A few days ago, the former 24/7 Champion was spotted hugging and kissing model & reality TV star Kendall Jenner. According to TMZ, Bad Bunny and Jenner's kiss has confirmed rumors about them being in a romantic relationship after they were previously seen making out at a club. Neither of the two parties have confirmed or denied being a couple.

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner left The Oscars' after-party together

Last Sunday, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attended Jay-Z and Beyonce's Oscars after-party. Although it is unknown if the two arrived at the event together, TMZ reported that Bad Bunny and Kendall left the party in the same car, fueling their dating rumors.

Unlike Bad Bunny, Jenner has not appeared in Vince McMahon's promotion. However, she has previously been spotted wearing an NWO shirt. Meanwhile, her sister, Kim Kardashian, hosted WrestleMania XXIV. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star introduced the Money in the Bank match. During the backstage segment, she was interrupted by former superstar Mr. Kennedy, one of the participants in the bout.

