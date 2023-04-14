Kevin Nash has been one of the biggest heels to come out of WWE, and he once called a current member of The Bloodline a d**k.

The Bloodline has proven itself time and again in WWE over the past couple of years. Roman Reigns has been leading the pact with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship around his waist.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman has proven to be the perfect "wise man" for the group. Heyman has helped create some of the best storylines on television, giving Reigns and The Usos a significant boost.

Kevin Nash was once asked "which wrestlers are d**ks" several years ago. The interviewer threw several names at Nash, and the WWE giant quickly picked whether they were good guys or not.

When Paul Heyman’s name came up, Nash called him a "d******g" and labeled him a "d**k." He further went on to add that The Bloodline member is someone a superstar should work with after they’re 35, as he’s old and holds the championship in the ring in the background for them.

"He's a d**k because he's a guy in the system you should work with after 35. In the end, he's what, 93 or something, and he's in the ring in the background holding the belt." [0:37 - 0:43]

Kevin Nash has never been shy about expressing his feelings about Heyman and ECW. In fact, Nash is never shy about expressing his feelings about anyone or anything. The two did not get along too well in the wrestling industry, and they have traded a few verbal shots over the years.

It wasn’t the first time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took shots at The Bloodline's Paul Heyman

Kevin Nash worked for IMPACT Wrestling (Total Nonstop Action - TNA) from 2004 to 2011. The promotion was one of the hottest topics in the wrestling industry at the time.

Back in 2010, Paul Heyman went on record to say that he would have fired everyone over 40 years of age had he taken control of TNA. The Bloodline member's comments did not sit well with the WWE Hall of Famer.

He responded by saying that age did not matter in the industry. Kevin Nash added that he doesn’t see anyone coming up to him and pushing him in the industry.

"Am I the only one who watched ‘Gran Torino’ and completely believed that Clint Eastwood could do what he did in that movie at 80-years-old. It’s about the character, the human being. You could be 80 and be a wuss, but you were probably a wuss when you were 22. You’re not going to become a badass at 80, but if you were ‘Dirty Harry,’ chances are you’re still going to pull it off when you’re 80. I’m 51-years-old and I don’t have anybody coming up and pushing on me," Kevin Nash said.

Nash has continued to make sporadic appearances for WWE over the years. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman has remained a central figure on television as he is one of the main members of The Bloodline.

Were you aware of the rivalry between WWE legend Kevin Nash and The Bloodline's Paul Heyman? Share your views in the comments section below.

