When was the last time a WWE show was held at Madison Square Garden?

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on Friday, September 10th, 2021, for Friday Night SmackDown. The last time WWE performed at the 'world's most famous arena' was in December 2019 for their annual post-Christmas holiday house show.

The house show featured Andrade defeating Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion. The main event saw Seth Rollins defeat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.

WWE's last televised event from MSG was an episode of SmackDown just a couple of months prior. The event was notable, as The Undertaker made an appearance. 'The Deadman' got into a confrontation with Sami Zayn in the ring. It resulted in Zayn being chokeslammed by Taker.

The last WWE pay-per-view to take place at Madison Square Garden was the Survivor Series in 2011. The night concluded with The Rock and John Cena defeating R-Truth and The Miz in a tag team match.

WWE doesn't use the arena as much as they used to, and former WWE Mike Chioda explained why on the Monday Mailbag podcast:

"Steve Taylor. Steve Taylor used to run Event Operations. He was a camera guy for WWF for many years. Then he was in charge, after Terry Garvin left, who was head of Event Operations. Steve Taylor was head for a good ten years. Steve Taylor got fired, he left the company, got fired. Guess who he started working for? Madison Square Garden. So he knew everything on how much money the company was making at The Garden and everything like that. That’s when our price became higher at The Garden." Mike Chioda said (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Who is appearing at Madison Square Garden for SmackDown this Friday?

WWE has really stepped up their game for the first televised Madison Square Garden in two years. The event will fall on the weekend of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. WWE has used the grievous date to aid the promotion of the show in a positive manner. The promo states the company 'returns home when it matters'.

Brock Lesnar will also appear following his return at the SummerSlam pay-per-view a few weeks ago. The Beast Incarnate confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns following his victory over John Cena at the biggest party of the Summer.

Edge and Seth Rollins will once again collide in a SummerSlam rematch. Rollins will seek revenge following his submission defeat in Las Vegas.

