When a legendary star admitted feud against Bret Hart was the greatest thing he's been a part of in WWE

Bret Hart was a dominant force in WWE during the early 1990s and had a memorable program with Jerry Lawler during his rise to the top. While The King is better known in WWE for his commentary duties, he seems to have enjoyed his feud with The Hitman more than anything else in the company.

In 1993, WWE decided to book Bret Hart for a rivalry with Jerry Lawler, which built up to a massive match at that year's SummerSlam. Lawler and Hart put on an engaging storyline and were rewarded for their efforts by winning multiple 'Feud of the Year' awards.

Bret Hart and Lawler reignited their angle in 1995, culminating in a 'Kiss My Foot' match at King of the Ring. Incidentally, Kane also featured as part of the story as he portrayed the role of Dr. Issac Yankem, Jerry Lawler's evil dentist.

The three Hall of Famers appeared on a 'Table for 3' episode back in October 2022, during which Jerry Lawler made a big statement about working with Bret Hart.

"To me, the greatest thing I've been involved with here in the WWE was our rivalry," Jerry Lawler told Bret Hart. "[The] 'Kiss My Foot' match, and all the things that led up to that match. I just enjoyed that so much." (H/T WrestlingInc)

How is WWE legend Jerry Lawler doing after recently suffering a massive stroke?

The wrestling world received a huge scare during the second week of February when news broke about Jerry Lawler being rushed to the hospital. The King of Memphis was reportedly found outside his house in Florida and was quickly admitted into an ICU.

Dutch Mantell, who has been close to Jerry Lawler for many years, investigated the matter and admitted that his legendary friend was the luckiest person he knew in the wrestling business.

The former WWE manager also provided a positive update on Lawler's condition and confirmed that the veteran was scheduled to undergo physical therapy at home.

"FROM KEVIN LAWLER: Jerry LAWLER is scheduled to be released this afternoon way ahead of schedule. No confirmation yet if that's happened. Good news for Jerry. He'll now undergo physical therapy and recover in FL at his condo. Good luck. 🍀 @WSI_YouTube," revealed Dutch Mantell.

While a couple of weeks have passed since we've heard anything about Jerry Lawler, everyone here at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery.

