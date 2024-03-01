When did Logan Paul plot his attack on Randy Orton? Exploring the drama the followed

Logan Paul coming to WWE wasn’t exactly what the fans had wanted, and weren’t quite sure about how the YouTuber would perform. However, regardless of what he’s done during his social media era, The Maverick has proven himself multiple times in the ring.

His impressive performances and top-notch work as a heel earned him the United States Championship. Furthermore, he was in the men’s Elimination Chamber match with some of the current top superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens. However, he couldn’t secure the victory and was eliminated by The Viper. On the other hand, he played a major role in Orton getting eliminated by Drew McIntyre.

It so happens that right after being eliminated following an RKO, The Maverick refused to leave the chamber by stating that he couldn’t move, of course he was bluffing. The referee had to close the chamber gates while he assured Logan Paul that help would arrive soon. As soon as Paul got the chance, he used the brass knuckles to smack The Viper across his face, ensuring The Scottish Warrior picked up the victory.

His plotting had begun from the moment he was eliminated, and the storytelling for Logan Paul has been quite a treat to watch. The WWE Universe knows by now that the brass knuckles will be the end of The Maverick, but no one knows when and how yet. He has successfully used it against rivals to notch up wins, but the one time it was used against him by Kevin Owens, the referee noticed the knuckles on The Prizefighter and he was disqualified.

It’s only a matter of time before someone picks up a win using the brass knuckles on Logan or beats The Maverick despite his use of the knuckles!

Jim Cornette shared his appreciation for Logan Paul

As mentioned, Paul has been doing an amazing job as a heel, and has received applause for the same. During the Jim Cornette Experience, he spoke about The Maverick’s potential and what he wants to see for the superstar.

“He's a natural. The only thing I want to see more out of this match is Logan Paul and Kevin Owens because they were the interesting component of this. As we just mentioned, Logan Paul somewhere got a black sharpie and he's drawing or writing backwards, like Owens is fat, and pictures of one of the Weebles that wobble. You fill it with sand but they won't fall over. And that was great stuff."

Both Paul and Owens were present at the Elimination Chamber press conference, and WWE authorities had to tear them apart following a confrontation!

Following Paul's devious actions in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, there is a possibility that WWE has thrown breadcrumbs leading to a clash against Orton at WrestleMania XL. There is even a possibility that Kevin Owens could be in the mix and the Maverick might have to end up defending his United States Championship against both The Viper and The Prizefighter.

