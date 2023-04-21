When Mandy Rose kissed male WWE star in a steamy dream

Mandy Rose was a part of many storylines when she was in WWE. One of her most famous ones was when she was involved in a romantic relationship with Otis. The two shared a lot of screen time together, including a date by the pool where Rose dreamed of kissing her on-screen boyfriend.

In 2019, Otis helped Mandy Rose in a few matches, leading to her agreeing to a date with him on Valentine's Day. Unfortunately, Dolph Ziggler showed up in place of Otis, sweeping Rose off her feet and leading to a love triangle between himself, Rose, and Otis.

On an episode of WWE SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 36, a video revealed that Ziggler was hand in glove with Sonya Deville, Rose's arch-nemesis at the time. The revelation led to Rose realizing that Otis was her one true love, leading to her running in to help him against his match against Ziggler at WrestleMania 39.

During their relationship, Mandy Rose and Otis went on many dates. But one that stood out in everyone's memory was when they had a poolside date on an episode of WWE SmackDown. During their date, after enjoying a couple of beverages, Otis decided to take a dip in the pool, allowing Rose to take a nap. During her short nap, God's Greatest Creation dreamt of her man in the pool and kissing him when he made his way out.

You can watch the full segment here.

Mandy Rose's departure from WWE

In 2021, Mandy Rose moved to NXT, forming Toxic Attraction along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. She transformed her look during the alliance, dying her head brown. A few months after her return to NXT, Rose won the NXT Women's Championship. She held on to the Title for 413 days until her release in December 2022.

When she surprisingly dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was released the next day, the WWE Universe was perplexed. It was later revealed that she was forced to leave because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page.

