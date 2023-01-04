When Mandy Rose reacted to Otis' drastic transformation

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose didn't seem thrilled with Otis' insane transformation in mid-2021 and reacted to it via a tweet.

Mandy and Otis' romantic angle on SmackDown was one of the most popular WWE storylines of 2020. It didn't last long, though, as Mandy was traded to WWE RAW in September of that year.

In early 2021, Otis turned heel for the first time in his WWE career after attacking Rey Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown. Shortly after, Otis shaved his beard and looked almost unrecognizable.

WWE on FOX's Ryan Satin posted a hilarious before-after comparison on Twitter. The tweet showed Otis carrying Rose in the first picture and him as a clean-shaven heel in the second picture.

The tweet received a response from none other than Mandy Rose, who expressed her disappointment with a sad face emoji.

You can check out the tweet below:

Mandy Rose was the one who pitched the storyline with Otis to Vince McMahon

The former NXT Women's Champion has previously opened up about her romantic angle with Otis.

Mandy Rose revealed that she was the one who approached Vince McMahon with the idea. She added that the former chairman loved the pitch and had some ideas of his own to add to it.

“It’s hard to get in Vince’s office, but I finally got in and I pitched this story,” says Saccomanno [Rose]. “He loved it, he had some ideas, and then Sonya and I had a lot of say in the creative, which was really cool. We were able to write a lot of it. We all worked together, and that’s one of the reasons it’s worked so well. Everyone’s been really passionate about it.” [H/T SI]

Mandy was recently let go by WWE shortly after her NXT Women's Title loss to Roxanne Perez. Since her departure, Rose has reportedly made more than a million dollars on FanTime.

Otis is still signed to WWE and is part of The Alpha Academy tag team alongside Chad Gable.

Were you a fan of Mandy Rose and Otis' love storyline on WWE SmackDown back in 2020? Let us know in the comments section below.

