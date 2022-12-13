Mandy Rose has made it clear to a former world champion that she wasn't interested in him one bit.

Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler were involved in a romantic angle on the road to WrestleMania 36 in early 2020. The angle saw the WWE Universe extending its support to Otis, who was in love with Rose. At WrestleMania, Rose turned on Ziggler and got together with Otis, as WWE fans across the world cheered in unison.

Ziggler kept hounding Rose on social media for months after she turned on him at The Show of Shows. In April last year, Ziggler asked her if she wanted to watch the Rough N' Rowdy 14 event with him. For those unaware, the Rough N' Rowdy 14 event featured the boxing debut of former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle.

Mandy Rose didn't seem impressed at all with Ziggler's tweet and told him to give up pursuing her.

Both Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler went on to revive their careers in WWE NXT

Shortly after turning Dolph Ziggler down, Mandy made her big return to WWE NXT and formed a stable named Toxic Attraction. She went on to defeat Raquel Rodriguez to win the NXT Women's title and has yet to lose the belt. Mandy recently crossed a whopping 400 days as NXT Women's Champion.

Interestingly, Ziggler made his return to NXT as well, mere months after Mandy's move. At NXT Roadblock, the WWE veteran defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker to win the NXT title. He lost the belt to Breakker shortly after, thus ending his reign at 27 days.

Rose had the time of her life portraying Ziggler's love interest on WWE TV two years ago. Here's what she said about working with Ziggler:

"It is so much fun working with him. He obviously has a lot of experience in the business, and he's very helpful, and he was… still a lot of fun working with him." [H/T Super Luchas]

Fans of Ziggler would love to see him get together with Mandy on WWE TV once again, somewhere down the line.

Did you enjoy Dolph Ziggler's short-lived romantic angle with Mandy Rose in 2020?

