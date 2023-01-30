Mandy Rose was undoubtedly one of the most shocking WWE releases of 2022. She was one of the top superstars in NXT and raised the bar to ridiculous levels. Bringing with her a lot of main roster credibility, she elevated the show's women's division to great heights.

Among Rose's many achievements was a dominant reign as NXT Women's Champion. During her title reign, she took on all comers and defeated them convincingly. In doing so, she broke many records and established herself as a dominant force in women's wrestling. The Toxic Attraction leader ruled as the top champion for a staggering 413 days. Fans remember her title reign quite fondly and the various great matches she fought.

2021's NXT Halloween Havoc was where it all began for Mandy Rose. On October 26, 2023, she defeated Raquel Rodriguez to win the NXT Women's Championship, the first title of her WWE career. This was the start of her lengthy and dominant reign as the top woman on the show, one that ranks as one of the greatest in the title's history.

During her reign as champion, Rose defeated the likes of Cora Jade, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Wendy Choo, Zoey Stark, Meiko Satomura, Blair Davenport, Alba Fyre, and Roxanne Perez. It would be the latter who eventually ended up dethroning her.

The end of Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship reign

Mandy Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days. Her illustrious reign came to an end on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT, where she lost her title to the immensely talented Roxanne Perez.

Perez was supposed to challenge Rose for the NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil. However, after getting attacked by the latter, she challenged her to a title match on the spot. The champion accepted the challenge, and the match was underway.

The former Rox-C and The Golden Goddess traded their best shots for a long time. Ultimately, it was Perez who landed her finisher on Rose and pinned her shoulders to the mat for the three-count. It was one of the most monumental results in NXT history given it ended one of the most legendary title runs in a long time.

Following the defeat, WWE announced that they had released the Toxic Attraction leader due to her activities outside the ring. Her release was met with criticism from the WWE Universe, who were upset with the company for parting ways with one of the top stars NXT had seen in a while.

It remains to be seen what Mandy Rose has planned next. We hope she succeeds in whatever she dabbles in.

