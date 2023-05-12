When Maryse bought a bed for AEW star – and he didn't even use it!

Maryse was among the most entertaining Total Divas personalities during her two-year stint on the E! reality show. In one memorable episode, The Miz's wife went overboard when she bought an eight-foot bed for Big Cass ahead of his stay at the Mizanin home.

Big Cass, now known as Big Bill in AEW, visited The Miz and Maryse's house alongside his then-girlfriend Carmella. The episode aired on November 15, 2017, and largely revolved around Maryse trying to make the former couple feel comfortable during their stay.

Unaware that his wife even bought the item, The Miz understandably raised a few questions when it arrived:

"Mattress? You got a mattress strictly for Big Cass? He's not a giant. He's seven-foot tall."

To make matters worse, it became apparent later in the episode that Carmella and the seven-foot Big Cass never intended to stay for the night. Carmella misunderstood Maryse during a video call and thought the former Divas Champion only invited her to view the house.

Big Cass and Carmella's conversation with The Miz and Maryse

More issues came to light throughout the episode, mostly regarding the size of the bed. The eight-foot mattress did not fit inside the Mizanin house, meaning Big Cass and Carmella had to sleep outside or on a living room sofa.

Tracy🩷 @Tracy_Lynn13 @MaryseMizanin Maryse is the cutest I can’t even she bought Cass a mattress Maryse is the cutest I can’t even she bought Cass a mattress 😂 @MaryseMizanin

During a conversation in the garden, Big Cass politely informed the hosts that he and Carmella planned to spend the night elsewhere:

"We appreciate everything that you guys have done, rolled out the red carpet for us, but I feel that we should just stay in our hotel room tonight. We never see each other, and we have the hotel."

At that point, The Miz turned to his wife and jokingly blamed her for creating an awkward situation:

"I told you it was too much. You made it weird. She made it weird. You're scaring people!"

Six years on, Carmella is now married to WWE commentator Corey Graves. Meanwhile, Big Cass is engaged to AEW interviewer Lexy Nair, the stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).

