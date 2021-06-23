When is Money in the Bank 2021?

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 is the next pay-per-view on the WWE calendar. The event is set to take place on July 18, 2021.

WWE has already started to prepare for the pay-per-view as on the RAW after Hell in a Cell, the company started with qualification matches for the men's and the women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches.

The Money in the Bank event is usually one of the biggest of the year for the company, thanks to the exciting nature of the two ladder matches on the card.

With that being the case, the date for Money in the Bank 2021 may differ depending on the location of the audience.

When will Money in the Bank 2021 take place around the world?

In the United States, Money in the Bank 2021 will take place on July 18, 2021. The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM EST, with a one-hour Kick-off show. Around the world, the date for Money in the Bank is as follows.

July 18, 2021 (EST, United States)

July 18, 2021 (PST, United States)

July 19, 2021 (BST, United Kingdom)

July 19, 2021 (IST, India)

July 19, 2021 (ACT, Australia)

July 19, 2021 (JST, Japan)

July 19, 2021 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

What matches could take place at WWE Money in the Bank 2021?

At the moment, four matches are confirmed for WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston. Lashley faced Woods during the recent episode of RAW and defeated him inside the Hell in a Cell structure, possibly taking him out of the equation.

The RAW Women's title will also be on the line when Charlotte Flair challenges Rhea Ripley for the title.

The two men's and women's Money in the Bank matches have also been announced, with a few competitors decided for each so far.

Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross have qualified from RAW for the women's match. Meanwhile, for the men's match, Ricochet, Riddle, and John Morrison have qualified for the Money in the Bank Match, while the last competitor from RAW is yet to be decided.

