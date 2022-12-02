When is the next WWE Draft likely to happen?

The WWE draft is that part of the year where everything in the company is shuffled up. Superstars move in and out, storylines change, strong factions are broken up, and young NXT superstars receive their dream call-up. Since 2019, the draft has been consistently happening in October. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case this year.

Since Triple H took over the reins in WWE, multiple ideas and formats under the Vince McMahon era have been eradicated. However, according to Dave Meltzer, the WWE draft has been postponed and has not been removed.

According to the veteran journalist, the draft was supposed to take place in October this year. However, it will now take place after WrestleMania 39.

"There’s been some talk of waiting until after WrestleMania to do it,There was talk at one point for October, but I guess they didn’t do it. There was a date that was talked about at one point, but they just didn’t pull the trigger on it."

This could be the perfect time for WWE to organize the draft, with WrestleMania marking the end of a season and the upcoming draft being the start of the new season.

Paul Heyman claims up-and-coming WWE talent will benefit from the brand split

Paul Heyman has been consistently by Roman Reigns' side, giving him the best advice and strategy to be successful.

However, the wise man has been involved in a lot of work behind the scenes with the company and was also the creative head of RAW at one point.

When asked about the WWE draft, Heyman once claimed it is very important for the brand to split to give other talent more TV time and help younger talent make a name for themselves.

"There's not enough space for new talent to rise if you're going to have both shows dominated by the same personalities... It's a matter of the amount of time it takes for a talent to resonate and to hit with an audience and how much you have to define that persona and learn about who this person is, why I should care about them and why I should pay to see them... Okay, so when do the young stars emerge?" Heyman said. [29:55 - 31:00]

This has helped many superstars rise to the top after the brand split in 2016. While many may argue that Roman Reigns always steals the spotlight on both RAW and SmackDown, the Needle Mover isn't on TV every week due to his new contract. His absence definitely gives talents more main event opportunities.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes