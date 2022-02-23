NXT Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event is gradually becoming the showcase event for the NXT 2.0 brand. It is the second edition of the said event.

The first-ever NXT Stand and Deliver was organized in 2021 as a part of the NXT Takeover series of events. However, after repackaging the Black and Gold brand, the Takeover name has been dropped, and the event will be known as simply Stand and Deliver from now on.

So, what is the date for NXT Stand and Deliver 2022?

Fans will be able to watch the event on the 2nd of April. It will take place in Dallas, Texas, and air on the same day as WrestleMania Night One.

As the Grandest Stage of Them All has to take place at night (as per Eastern Time Zone), fans can watch Stand and Deliver at:

12 PM (EST, United States)

9 AM (PST, United States)

5 PM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

10:30 PM (IST, India)

3:30 AM (ACST, Australia) (3rd April)

2 AM (JST, Japan) (3rd April)

8 PM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

As of now, only one match has been confirmed for the event. The defending NXT Champion Bron Breakker will put his title on the line against WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler.

The first NXT Stand and Deliver in 2021 was an extraordinary two-night event

The first edition of Stand and Deliver was a two-night extravaganza coinciding with that year's WrestleMania. The match card and performance of the superstars involved proved why NXT is one of the best wrestling brands across the globe.

The card featured 12 matches evenly divided on the two nights. Raquel Gonzalez dethroned Io Shirai to be crowned the NXT Women's Champion in the main event of the first night.

Furthermore, Gunther retained his NXT UK title against Tommaso Ciampa, and Bronson Reed won a gauntlet match earlier that night.

While the first part of the event was remarkable, the second was even better. Johnny Gargano successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed in a wonderful match.

Moreover, Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to be crowned the new NXT Champion. Surprisingly, the main event of the night was not a title match. Instead, it was Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, the two former partners of the Undisputed Era, locking horns in an unsanctioned match.

Reilly emerged triumphant after 40 minutes of the vicious brawl. It's a matter of time before we find out whether NXT Stand and Deliver will reach the standards set by its predecessor.

Are you excited for the event? Sound off in the comments section below.

