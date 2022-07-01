When is NXT: The Great American Bash 2022?

WWE will present NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 next week. However, this year it will be a themed episode of NXT 2.0 and not a proper network special. With a couple of great matches on the card, it is shaping up to be an exciting event.

The Great American Bash has an established legacy. The first edition of the event took place in 1985. After Vince McMahon bought WCW in 2001, they brought it back as an annual pay-per-view in 2004. This continued until 2009 when it was discontinued and returned as a special episode of SmackDown in 2012.

It took eight years for WWE to revive it as a special two-week show during the July 1 and July 8, 2020 episodes of NXT.

The 2022 show is the tenth under the WWE banner and the 24th overall. If you are wondering when the show will air, we have the answer for you right here.

WWE @WWE The Great American Bash returns to @WWENXT 2.0 July 5! The Great American Bash returns to @WWENXT 2.0 July 5! https://t.co/ssCaQSBL7x

NXT: The Great American Bash will air on July 5, 2022. WWE announced the date during NXT: In Your House. It will air on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 match card

The tenth edition of NXT: The Great American Bash has an impressive card with plenty of matchups. The main event will see NXT Champion Bron Breakker defend his title against Cameron Grimes.

In addition to NXT's top title, other championships are up for grabs on July 5. Fans can expect some monumental moments and the landscape of NXT 2.0 to change after the event is done.

The updated match card for the show is as follows:

NXT Championship Match - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Cameron Grimes NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match - Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade NXT North American Championship Match - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Grayson Waller NXT Tag Team Championship Match - The Creed Brothers (c) vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match - Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

Fans will have to tune in next week to see how the matches conclude and storylines unfold.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far