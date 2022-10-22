WWE Superstar Omos (real-life Jordan Omogbehin) has been a mainstay on the main roster since his debut. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been in the thick of things as a singles star since losing the titles to RK-Bro at SummerSlam 2021. However, he could take the next step in his career as Omos is back on the premium live event card and is slated to fight Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022 on November 5.

Omos was first seen on RAW as a part of Akira Tozawa's ninja faction. He occasionally interfered in big matches but never wrestled with the top stars in the main roster until his alliance with AJ Styles. The duo went on to become RAW Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 37.

In 2021, WWE seemingly wanted to establish The Nigerian Giant as a behemoth. This decision probably shortened his stay with NXT. Jordan Omogbehin only fought six matches in the developmental brand, and all of them were at house shows.

Making his in-ring debut in July 2019, the former tag team champion wrestled his first match at an NXT house show in Lakeland, Florida, on July 2019. He made short work of his opponents, pulverizing them with powerslams in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

The Nigerian Giant was handed his first loss at the hands of The Forgotten Sons during a house show in Dade City, Florida. The Nigerian Giant teamed up with Denzel Dejournette and Tehuti Miles but came out short against the fast-paced action of Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake.

During the advent of RAW Underground, Omos acted as a bodyguard for Shane McMahon. He permanently moved to the WWE main roster in October after RAW Underground was discontinued.

Braun Strowman vs. Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will certify who is the 'Monster of All Monsters'

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman challenged Omos to a fight at Crown Jewel 2022. It was accepted by MVP on behalf of The Nigerian Giant, who collided inside the ring with Strowman amidst a raucous ovation.

Previously on RAW, MVP called out Strowman for his newly-coined nickname and hailed his partner as the true Monster of All Monsters.

"Braun Strowman, I give credit where it's due. You're without question, one incredibly impressive specimen. But Monster of All Monsters? Have you not seen the seven-foot, three-inch, 403-pound Nigerian Giant, Omos? I mean let's be real. Standing next to him you look normal."

The fight between the two behemoths is expected to tear the house down in Saudi Arabia. The two men will look to establish themselves as the 'monster' of the blue brand. It remains to be seen how they will tackle each other's immense strength.

