When was Paige's (AKA Saraya) last WWE match?

The wrestling world is still reeling from Paige's shocking appearance on All Elite Wrestling three months after she officially left WWE. She emerged to a thunderous ovation from fans, who promptly took to social media to spread their excitement.

Paige appeared on AEW Dynamite under the name Saraya after a Fatal 4-Way match for the interim AEW Women's Championship. Toni Storm retained her title against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Athena, and Serena Deeb. After the match, the champion found herself on the receiving end of a beatdown before Saraya's music hit.

The 30-year-old's appearance in AEW is a massive boost to the promotion's women's division and one of the biggest coups of recent times. While we don't know if she is medically cleared to compete or not, the very thought of her doing so is enthralling. If you don't remember who she fought in her last match with WWE, we have the answer for you right here.

Paige's final televised match took place on the December 25, 2017 episode of Monday Night RAW. Teaming with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, she defeated Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks in a six-woman tag team match. Her final non-televised match was also her last match in WWE. It was a rerun of the previous contest and took place on December 27, 2017 at a house show in Madison Square Garden.

Why did Paige retire from in-ring competition?

On December 27, 2017, Paige wrestled Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Midway through the match, she took a kick from Banks and suffered an impact injury to her neck. It was deemed extremely serious and forced her to retire from in-ring competition.

Fans were devastated to see the British wrestler give up her passion in such heartbreaking fashion. Despite this, she continued to appear in non-wrestling roles. She served as the leader of Absolution, did a stellar job as SmackDown General Manager, and started appearing on the WWE Backstage show.

At the time of writing, it is unclear if Saraya has been cleared by doctors to wrestle again. We hope she has been and gets to pursue her dream with renewed vigor under the lights of AEW.

