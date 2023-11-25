When Randy Orton betrayed Cody Rhodes 13 years ago - History to repeat itself at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

Randy Orton is on his way to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event to help someone he has a "legacy" with. Cody Rhodes ended RAW this past Monday with the announcement of a banger addition to his Survivor Series team.

The Viper has a great history of taking his team across the finish line. However, the record of trusting Randy Orton is not that great. Cody Rhodes has already seen that once in the past.

At the Elimination Chamber leading up to WrestleMania 26, Randy Orton and then legacy member Ted Dibiase participated in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. In that match, Orton was eliminated by Dibiase thanks to a pipe passed by Cody Rhodes.

On the next night on RAW, during a six-man tag team match, Orton responded by delivering a DDT on Rhodes and an RKO to Ted DiBiase. That night, The Viper betrayed the group he created and moved on.

Randy Orton could turn heel at WWE Survivor Series due to various interesting factors

There are pretty high odds of Orton turning heel at Survivor Series, and here are three reasons why he might actually do it.

The first reason could be Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship. Orton is currently a 14-time World Champion and needs three more titles to be an all-time great. With The Viper in the final leg of his career, he could turn heel instantly and attack Rollins without wasting any time.

Cody Rhodes started under Randy Orton as his prodigy. Today, Rhodes has risen to become the face of the company; this is something that Orton may not like. This could result in The Legend Killer hitting an RKO Outta Nowhere to The American Nightmare.

The last and biggest reason could be his history with Jey Uso. The former Tag Team Champion's expression was money when Orton was announced as a member of Team Rhodes on Monday. Jey Uso, when in The Bloodline, had a big hand in Orton's injury. The Viper could strike back for revenge.

All eyes will be on Orton at the WWE Survivor Series. The Legend Killer will be back in action after a long time.

