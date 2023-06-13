When real-life WWE couple forced Sheamus to watch Total Divas

WWE Superstar Sheamus was once forced by real-life couple Miro and Lana to watch Total Divas.

The Celtic Warrior is the best of friends with AEW star Miro (fka Rusev). Back when Miro was a WWE mainstay, he was a regular act on Total Divas along with Lana, aka CJ Perry.

In 2018, Sheamus shared a hilarious post on his official Instagram handle. He jokingly hinted that Rusev and Lana were forcing him to watch Total Divas.

In an Instagram live session hosted by Lana back then, the Irish pro-wrestler yelled at Rusev, making it clear that he doesn't want to watch Total Divas.

Sheamus has done it all in WWE

The Celtic Warrior is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. He is a multi-time World Champion, former Royal Rumble winner, Mr. Money In The Bank, and King of the Ring winner as well. At 45 years old, he is steadily approaching the end of his career.

Last year, he had a chat with The Five Count and had the following to say about his future in WWE:

“I think it’d keep it fresh, it’d be great to do acting a couple of months and then back in the ring a couple of months. Adds to the longevity as well. So yeah, I love being in front of the camera whether it’s promos, backstage, or in the ring wrestling, or movies, or TV shows, whatever it is, it’s a fun job.” [H/T First Sportz]

As for Miro and Lana, the duo were let go by WWE in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Lana hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since being released by the Stamford-based promotion.

Miro made his AEW debut shortly after being let go by WWE during the pandemic. He is a former AEW TNT Champion. Miro and Sheamus were recently spotted hanging out together.

