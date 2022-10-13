When did Renee Paquette leave WWE and what has she been up to since then?

Renee Paquette is one of the most recognizable former WWE backstage personalities. During her time with the promotion, she served as a commentator, presenter, and interviewer. She appeared on Total Divas, hosted a show called Unfiltered with Renee Young, and co-hosted WWE Backstage.

Renee signed with the company in 2012 and, eight years later, announced her departure during SummerSlam 2020. Paquette revealed that the cancelation of WWE Backstage played a part in her exit from the promotion.

Renee made some special appearances for the Stamford-based company after her departure. In October, she co-hosted the kickoff show alongside Booker T to celebrate the second season of SmackDown on FOX. She also appeared on the return of WWE Backstage.

The following year, she started her podcast, The Sessions with Renee Paquette, along with a YouTube account named after her. She also hosted a show with former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate called Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha.

The former WWE star later landed a new role with the Cincinnati Bengals. Earlier this month, it was announced that Renee would host her series called Renee All Dey.

Paquette is now back to wrestling programming as she recently made her AEW debut and kicked-off Dynamite in her hometown. The episode also marked the promotion's first-ever Wednesday night show in Canada.

WWE Superstar sends a message to Renee Paquette after her AEW debut

The former WWE personality was rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling before her recent appearance. Still, fans and fellow professionals positively responded to her AEW debut.

Recently returned SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega was quick to compliment Paquette after she arrived in the Jacksonville-based company.

"@ReneePaquette is such a gorgeous legend," wrote Vega.

Given that Paquette's real-life husband, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), is also part of the promotion, it's no shock that she picked AEW since there were reports that the Stamford-based company was also an option.

Are you excited about Renee Paquette's new role? Let us know your thoughts below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes