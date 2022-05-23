When did Ric Flair have his retirement match in WWE?

When it comes to wrestling greatness, no one has embodied it more than Ric Flair. Not only is he among the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, but he arguably belongs on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Ric Flair's highlight reel shows that he has done everything in the business, including a record 16 world championship reigns. The Nature Boy is held in high esteem by both fans and fellow wrestlers and has received one of the most memorable sendoffs in wrestling history. No one can forget 'I'm sorry, I love you' and the extremely emotional segment the following night on RAW.

With The Man confirming an in-ring return, fans are fondly looking back on his final WWE match and farewell. If you are wondering when exactly it happened, we have the answer for you right here.

Ric Flair's final WWE match was at WrestleMania XXIV against Shawn Michaels. It took place on March 30, 2008, and was lauded as one of the most emotional and significant bouts in the company's history.

The match's conclusion saw a defiant Flair refusing to quit despite not being able to stand. Michaels uttered the words, 'I'm sorry. I love you' and proceeded to take his opponent's head off with the Sweet Chin Music. He got the the win and ended the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's career.

Ric Flair's return plans

Ric Flair recently announced that he would be returning to the ring for one last time. The news has sent fans into excitement, and they are thrilled by the prospect of the legend taking to the ring and making it his own once more.

While most of the details aren't known, it has been confirmed that Flair's comeback match will also involve fellow wrestling legends The Rock 'n Roll Express, AEW tag team FTR and another unnamed wrestler. The match is scheduled to occur under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner during SummerSlam week.

However, given The Nature Boy is 73 years old and has a history of health problems, there are understandable concerns regarding this comeback.

Flair was aware of these hurdles and revealed that he is working on getting his body into ring shape. Speaking on the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, he mentioned that the next two months would be crucial for him.

"What I’m working on now is the pace. I have to pick — when I started realizing I could take the bumps, that was at about ten percent, now I’m probably at about 40-to-50 percent. I’ve got two-and-a-half months [until the match], I’ll be 85 or 90 percent in terms of speed. Just picking up the pace. I just had to get over the anxiety of taking the bump. I was taking the first couple of bumps because I’ve got that damn pacemaker. I don’t need that to be unplugged any time soon. Not that they couldn’t fix it but." (H/T POST Wrestling)

We are beyond excited to see Flair's return to the ring and him making history with it. To that, we say as loud as we possibly can, "WOO!"

Edited by Pratik Singh