When was Ricky Steamboat's final WWE match?

Ricky Steamboat is a legend of the wrestling business. His in-ring abilities were second to none, having drilled their way into the minds of fans over the years. Indeed, he is one of the finest wrestlers of his time and a top case study for anyone looking to become one.

Steamboat wrestled for various wrestling promotions throughout his career. He honed his craft at AWA, JCP, WCW and WWE. He also has multiple championships and a WWE Hall of Fame induction to his name, cementing his status as an all-timer.

The Dragon's final WWE in-ring appearance came after his much-awaited comeback in 2005. Four years later, he wrestled his final WWE match, drawing the curtains on an illustrious run with the company. Read on to find out when his last match in WWE happened.

Ricky Steamboat's final televised WWE match took place at Backlash 2009. He wrestled Chris Jericho, whom he had previously locked horns with in a 3-on-1 Handicap match at WrestleMania 25. Steamboat was the one who gave Jericho a hard time, and the pair battled it out in a 15-minute contest.

The Dragon rolled back the years and put on a phenomenal performance well past his prime. Ultimately, he was defeated when he tapped out to Y2J's Walls of Jericho.

Ricky Steamboat's recent wrestling match

Ricky Steamboat returned to wrestling after twelve years away from the ring. On November 27, 2022, he wrestled as part of a Big Time Wrestling event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Steamboat teamed up with veteran tag team FTR in a six-man tag team match. They took on the team of Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal (who seems to part of every legend's comeback tour) and Brock Anderson (accompanied by Arn Anderson). The Dragon and his partners emerged victorious when they trapped their opponents in Figure Four Leglocks, forcing all three of them to tap out.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been making appearances on multiple wrestling promotions this year, including one at AEW. However, this was his first wrestling one in over a decade. He gave a solid performance that reminded fans of his Tier 1 in-ring abilities, working well alongside FTR to get the win.

