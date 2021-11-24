Roman Reigns is currently the face of WWE. It is normal for wrestlers to receive hate from the crowd, but sometimes fans go out of their way to physically attack wrestlers, which is not acceptable.

The recent fan attack on Seth Rollins has got WWE fans buzzing. These instances are fairly rare, but Rollins' Shield stablemate Roman Reigns also fell victim to one such attack.

When was Roman Reigns attacked by a fan?

It happened in 2015 when WWE was trying to push Roman Reigns as the next mega-star of the business despite protests from fans. During a live event in Victoria, British Columbia, the former world champion was attacked by a fan with a Money in the Bank replica briefcase.

The attacker threw the briefcase which hit Roman Reigns' head during his match against Bray Wyatt. The security stepped in and ejected the fan out of the building while Roman Reigns went on to finish his ongoing match. In an interview with Miami Herald, the current WWE star spoke about the incident.

"I was confused at first... I thought Bray hit me in the head with the kendo stick. So immediately I was like, ‘Aww man. You’re about to get it, brother. Aww, you’re about to get your [butt] whooped,’ but then I looked down, and I could see the briefcase. So then I’m trying to piece this thing together," said Roman Reigns.

Who attacked Roman Reigns' companion Seth Rollins on RAW?

The audience at Barclays Center on the 22nd November 2021 edition of RAW saw something unexpected. As Seth Rollins was making his way backstage, a fan jumped out and ambushed him. The Visionary handled things practically and held the fan until security arrived.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN later revealed via Twitter that the attacker's name was Elisah Spencer.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Elisah Spencer, 24, has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event) for his attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw television show Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, per the NYPD. Elisah Spencer, 24, has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event) for his attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw television show Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, per the NYPD.

Thankfully, Seth Rollins didn't sustain any major injuries and later competed on the show. If you're interested to know more, this article will provide details about the incident.

