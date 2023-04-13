When Roman Reigns had an encounter with Ariana Grande: Why was the WWE star annoyed at her?

Roman Reigns is no stranger to mainstream media, especially in recent years as the top champion in WWE. However, his encounters with a few popular names like Ariana Grande didn't always result in the best memory.

In 2020, Roman Reigns was at the Mania Club meet-and-greet when he was asked if he was an Ariana Grande fan. The Tribal Chief stated that his daughter was a fan and detailed the story of the time the father and daughter met the singer.

The WWE star stated that they were lined up for one of the rides at the theme park EPCOT. They noticed they were in line for a while and found out the singer rode the ride multiple times. Roman Reigns then expressed his annoyance for Ariana Grande's group to be holding up the line from the ride.

"I'm standing there and it's taking a little longer than usual and our tour guide is like, 'let me see what's going on.' As he goes in, he gets turned right back around as [Ariana's] security is pushing him back and away from her and her group. What took so long is she rode the ride in the Epcot ball and she wanted to do it again. It wasn't even a good ride, why would you want to do it again? Her group was holding me and my daughter up from riding the ride as quickly as we wanted to. When she came out, it was her and an entourage of 20 to 30 people." [H/T Fightful]

WWE star Roman Reigns had other encounters with other mainstream celebrities

It shouldn't be surprising that The Head of the Table has had his fair share of interactions with celebrities, especially since he is related to one of the most famous out there, The Rock. Just like in the past, when Roman was compared to Aquaman actor Jason Momoa

In a 2018 interview, Jason Momoa was asked if he was familiar with the comparisons being made between him and the WWE Superstar. The actor then responded that he was aware of the comparisons, but they haven't met yet.

A couple of years later, a viral video with Roman Reigns taking a dig at Momoa circulated on the net. During a house show, a fan yelled that he "loved" Roman in Aquaman. The WWE star replied that the DC movie would've made more money if he was in it.

