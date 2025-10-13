When Roman Reigns kicked a popular ex-WWE star out of the locker room due to backstage issues

WWE superstar Roman Reigns is not just the on-screen Tribal Chief, but the locker room Tribal Chief as well. He may have acquired the on-screen nickname after 2020, when he formed the Bloodline, but the Big Dog has always been a big name backstage. He was a Vince McMahon guy right from day one when he made his debut on the main roster, and since then, all efforts have been made by the company to make him the face of the company. Over the years, the OTC1 has rubbed shoulders with several talents in the locker room, but none came close to the level of heat he had with former WWE superstar Enzo Amore.Amore was controversial for a lot of reasons backstage, and it brought him into the bad books of several superstars. At one such instance, in 2017, Roman Reigns is reported to have thrown him off the WWE tour bus for his bad-mouthing. After this, it was said that Reigns kicked Amore out of the locker room for his wrongful activities inside the room.It was alleged that Enzo Amore invited some &quot;questionable friends&quot; backstage, into the locker room, who took pictures and videos of other wrestlers, which annoyed them. As a result, Roman Reigns is believed to have kicked Amore out of the locker room and made him dress in the hallway. WWE referee, Mike Chioda, once spoke about Reigns' backstage heat with Amore and how the Tribal Chief was justified in taking action against him.&quot;I remember recently it happened to Enzo, and I remember John Cena made Enzo dress out there for a while. Roman Reigns did that [not John Cena]. Roman Reigns is old school, so many generations of wrestling there. He made Enzo dress out in the back because of some of the stupid stuff he was doing. I mean, when you disrespect the business, the boys in the locker room, or anything else, you’re gonna get heat, that’s for sure,&quot; he spoke on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.The former Cruiserweight Champion was soon shown the door in 2018, after a sexual assault allegation was leveled against him. The company fired him the next day, vacated the title, and soon distanced itself from him. His wrestling career came to an abrupt halt after this, and he started to focus on his music career.Enzo Amore once tried to hijack a WWE PLE eventAmore wasn't done after the firing, and he even tried to hijack a popular WWE event, Survivor Series, in 2018. He had secretly sneaked into the event disguised in a wig, and while the first match was going on, he stood on the chair, took off the wig, and started screaming.The people around him were quick to recognize him, and soon the security officials pulled him down and took him away. However, he had already done the damage. There was a significant distraction, and the people did see that it was Enzo Amore. Since then, he has been banned from attending any future WWE events.