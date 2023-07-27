When Roman Reigns roasted top WWE star and called Vince McMahon his "daddy"

One of the most entertaining elements of Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief persona is his promos. Whenever Reigns cuts a promo or roasts another superstar, the fans can't stop cheering and playing along with it, even if he is one of the biggest heels in WWE.

Last year, Roman Reigns worked on both RAW and SmackDown. As a result, he crossed paths with many superstars across the entire men's division. Some talents were experienced and knew how to turn the tables of humiliation on The Tribal Chief, but some younger stars had no comeback apart from visible fury.

On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE due to allegations of sexual misconduct. In the following episode of Monday Night RAW on July 25, The Bloodline kicked off the show and was soon interrupted by Austin Theory, who was Mr. Money in the Bank and McMahon's prodigy at that time.

The Tribal Chief soon offered some 'words of wisdom' to Theory and reminded him that McMahon no longer works in the company by saying, "Your daddy's not here anymore."

Austin Theory was utterly furious with Reigns' promo, and to add fire to fuel, the audience chimed in with "daddy's gone" and "who is your daddy?" chants. It's safe to say that Theory wasn't feeling at the top of the world after that session in the ring with The Tribal Chief!

WWE journalist has an interesting prediction for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

The Bloodline saga could soon end at SummerSlam on August 5, as Roman Reigns is set to face Jey Uso a Tribal Combat.

Certain rumors claim Jey Uso will dethrone The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2023, especially since The Tribal Chief is supposed to get a new storyline after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Pro-Wrestling Journalist Bill Apter predicted the same but added current Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest to the mix as well. During Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter presented an intriguing scenario where The Archer of Infamy walks away with the gold.

"Think about this. SummerSlam. Jey Uso is getting killed by Roman Reigns, and all of a sudden, out of the hospital, here comes Jimmy. Jimmy interferes, and Jey wins the title. Damian Priest sees the injured Jey Uso there because he was getting killed until his brother helped him and cashes in and takes the belt," said the veteran.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso will not only dictate their future but also lay down the path for what WWE has in store for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here