When did Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks team up in WWE?

Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks are just some of the WWE Superstars that have been highly praised by fans due to their impressive skills and characters. Despite their popularity, the duo only teamed together once a couple of years ago.

Back in 2016, The Tribal Chief feuded with Miro (FKA Rusev) for the United States Championship. Meanwhile, The Boss had a heated rivalry with Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's title. In an October 10 episode of RAW, the champions joined forces to take on their rivals.

Although Reigns was still not well-received by fans at the time, the fans cheered when their team picked up the win. Sasha submitted The Queen while Roman delivered a spear to The Bulgarian Brute to make sure there was no interference.

Roman is currently the company's Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the leader of The Bloodline. The former NXT Women's Champion has not been seen on WWE television since her and Naomi's walkout in May. Still, the former Women's Tag Team Champions have been busy with other non-wrestling events.

Sasha Banks previously teased a WWE match against Roman Reigns

Nearly seven years after their tag team match, the two superstars are still considered highly popular among fans and professionals. Still, there's only one spot at the top and Banks realized this.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, the RAW Superstar was asked if she found it difficult moving forward after the level of success at her age. Sasha Banks responded that it wasn't hard and wanted to face The Head of the Table to put her in the number one spot.

"No, because there’s still so much to be done. There’s always work to be done. And it’s more internal than external. I love to put in the work to help it grow within itself. I mean, I beat Drew McIntyre last year, so I would love a singles match against Roman Reigns. Just to show that I really am the number one in the company."

