When did Roman Reigns and The Bloodline team up in WWE for the first time?

WWE's The Bloodline, which was originally composed of Roman Reigns and The Usos, is one of wrestling's most dominant factions. Even though the group was officially formed in 2021, the cousins began their partnership in 2015.

The Bloodline is not the first group Roman was part of. In 2012, he debuted as a member of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). Despite being allies now, the cousins first shared the ring as enemies. On a May 2013 episode of RAW, The Shield defeated The Usos and Kofi Kingston.

After The Shield's initial separation in 2014, Reigns continued his WWE run as a singles performer. A year later, he tagged with Jimmy and Jey for the first time, although they were joined by Moxley and Ryback. The November episode of RAW saw Roman Reigns' team defeat Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and The New Day.

The real-life cousins were only able to tag as a trio in 2016 on an episode of RAW, but were unsuccessful in taking down The Club (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows).

The group is currently composed of Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Paul Heyman as their 'Wisemen' (manager), Sami Zayn as the Honorary Uce, and most recently, Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns is not the only member of The Bloodline that holds a WWE Championship

The Tribal Chief's impressive two-year run as champion proved why he is The Head of the Table. However, the rest of his faction made sure to have their own legacy as well.

At the 2020 Money in the Bank event, the Usos defeated Dominick and Rey Mysterio to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. In May the following year, they defeated RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) to unify the WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles.

The newest addition to the group, Solo Sikoa, also had a short-lived run as champion. Last week's episode of NXT saw Sikoa successfully win the North American Title from Carmelo Hayes. However, the title was relinquished on the latest show since he wasn't supposed to be part of the match.

Zayn also tried capturing the Intercontinental Champion, but was unsuccessful.

