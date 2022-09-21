Bloodline member breaks silence after Shawn Michaels strips him of championship

WWE star Solo Sikoa recently broke his silence after Shawn Michaels stripped him of the NXT North American Championship on the latest episode of the show.

On last week's episode of NXT, Carmelo Hayes was expected to defend his North American Title against Wes Lee, who the fans voted for. However, a vicious backstage assault on Lee by Trick Williams and Hayes saw the former unable to challenge for the title. Solo Sikoa made his presence felt and won the title from the A Champion in an impromptu match.

However, tonight's episode of NXT saw Michaels stating that the Bloodline member's win wasn't legal since he wasn't supposed to be in that match. The WWE Hall of Famer then informed the North American Champion that he had to relinquish the title.

After vacating the title, Sikoa took to Twitter to send a message to Carmelo Hayes. He stated that he beat Hayes, and that is what matters. The Street Champion also hoped to see the former North American Champion on SmackDown if he ever makes it there.

"I beat you. You never beat me. That's all that matters. See you at Smackdown, if you make it there."

Shawn Michaels announces NXT North American Championship match at Halloween Havoc

After asking Solo Sikoa to vacate the NXT North American Championship, Shawn Michaels then informed Carmelo Hayes that there will be a ladder match in six weeks at NXT Halloween Havoc to determine the new North American Champion.

Although we know that Carmelo Hayes will be participating in the ladder match at Halloween Havoc, Michaels revealed that there will be qualifying matches over the next few weeks to determine the remaining participants in the ladder match.

Only time will tell if the A Champion will be able to regain his lost crown at Halloween Havoc.

