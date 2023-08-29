When Ronda Rousey attacked male WWE legend - almost 100,000,000 views

Ronda Rousey was highly popular among fans even before she debuted in WWE due to her decorated UFC career. While in the MMA organization, she held the Women's Bantamweight Championship and was undefeated for 12 consecutive fights. Due to her real-life fighting skills, she was able to go head-to-head with some of pro wrestling's best.

Ronda Rousey officially joined WWE in 2018 after failing to defeat Amanda Nunes for the Bantamweight Championship. The Rowdy One's first official appearance came at that year's Royal Rumble event, where she put several other top names on notice. The following month, she kickstarted a feud with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon by having an in-ring altercation with the duo at Elimination Chamber.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie. At one point, The Game and Rousey came face-to-face.

Ronda Rousey came to blows with the Hall of Famer and unleashed a fury of punches. Although the WWE CCO tried to fight back, the UFC icon managed to carry him in an attempt to deliver a move. But Stephanie came in for the save before she could do any damage.

Angle and Rousey emerged victorious against the power couple. The match was later posted on WWE's official YouTube channel and garnered 99.8 million views.

When was the first time Ronda Rousey went head-to-head with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in WWE?

Ronda Rousey had an exciting first WWE match

Although the former RAW Women's Champion's first bout came at WrestleMania 34, it wasn't the first time she set foot inside a WWE ring.

At WrestleMania 31, The Rock engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with Stephanie McMahon and The Game. McMahon challenged Dwayne Johnson to hit her, but the latter refused. Instead, he invited Rousey, sitting at ringside, to enter the squared circle.

The Great One attacked Triple H, and Rousey took out The Billion Dollar Princess. McMahon was about to slap her, but Rousey blocked the strike and attempted to apply the armbar on her. However, the former WWE Chairwoman escaped.

Where is Ronda Rousey now?

Fans last saw The Baddest Woman on the Planet in action at this year's SummerSlam event when she took on Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. Before the show, reports suggested that Rousey's bout against Baszler would be her last outing inside the squared circle for the foreseeable future.

While her future in the pro wrestling business seems uncertain, Rousey could be eyeing a return to the octagon at UFC 300, per a recent report.

It remains to be seen if the former UFC champion will return to the squared circle or if she will walk away from the business.

